A week or two ago, a reader over on Seeking Alpha asked me what would turn me bearish or more negative on the markets, (and this was after this blog updated forward earnings estimates and noted in an article
Indices/Mag 10 Stocks Still Below All-Time Highs
Summary
- With the Fed cutting rates, and S&P 500 earnings looking reasonable, and the US consumer in much better shape than coming into 2008, “average” market corrections is all I’m looking for.
- All the tech names like Microsoft, Nvidia, Google, Meta hit their all-time highs in June and July ’24, and haven’t revisited since.
- I’m watching the Russell 2000, which hasn’t made a new all-time high since late 2021, even though the equal-weight S&P 500 and the SPDR Mid-Cap have quietly made new all-time highs recently.
