Guidewire Software: Solid Demand Momentum For Its Cloud Platform

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.2K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • I recommend a buy rating for Guidewire Software due to strong demand momentum for its cloud products and expected mid-teens growth over the next two years.
  • GWRE's 4Q24 performance was solid, with subscription revenue growing by 37% and EPS surpassing estimates, instilling confidence in continued robust growth.
  • The cloud platform's maturity and increasing client adoption suggest accelerating ARR growth in FY25/26, supporting management's revenue guidance of $1.14 billion.

Young Asian women managing home finance using laptop & smartphone. She is working with household utility bill and calculating expenses at home.

Images By Tang Ming Tung

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) when I wrote about it in March this year, as I believed the share price back then was not reflecting the fundamental

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.2K Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GWRE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GWRE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GWRE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News