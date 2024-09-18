Electric utilities have been on a roll lately with share prices rising due to the upcoming trifecta of new data centers, AI and more electric vehicles moving demand forward. But what about gas utilities and growth? I thought
Spire: The High-Yield Preferreds Are The Best Play For This Utility
Summary
- Spire Inc. is a natural gas utility with 1.7 million customers in Missouri, Mississippi and Alabama.
- The 4.5% dividend yield is attractive and above the utility industry average of 3.9%. Increases have been around 5.0% the last five years, and another raise will come in December.
- While Spire's fundamentals are stable, warmer winters and rising interest expenses have negatively impacted earnings, with 2024 projections lowered to $4.15-$4.25 per share.
- The preferred shares offer the better investment alternative, with a 5.9% yield, especially after the 0.5% Fed rate cut.
