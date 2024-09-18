When you’re an income investor, one of the key attractive features is dividend stability. It’s nice to have a company that has an iconic product, and steady income that will allow them to maintain a dividend payout at or above
PepsiCo: Strong Dividend Stock But At A High Price
Summary
- PepsiCo offers stable dividends and a strong product portfolio, but its high price/book ratio makes it a pricey investment currently.
- The company has substantial long-term debt and a current ratio of 0.83, indicating a need to improve its cash position.
- PepsiCo faces significant competition domestically and internationally, necessitating heavy marketing investments and growth in emerging markets.
- Despite a solid dividend yield of over 3%, the high premium to book value suggests holding rather than buying for income investors.
