Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been a solid performer over the past year, recovering from its late 2023 sell-off, as it has been able to avoid contributing additional capital to its "closed block" business this year. I last
Unum: Core Business Strength Comes Into Greater Focus
Summary
- Unum Group shares have outperformed the market, gaining 13% versus the market's 3%, driven by strong core business performance and no additional capital needed for its Closed Block.
- The core business shows robust results, with a 23% return on equity, strong premium growth, and improved loss ratios, despite the drag from the Closed Block.
- The Company's well-capitalized parent, $1 billion buyback plan, and 3% dividend yield offer attractive capital returns, supporting a 15% total return potential.
- With solid core business performance and reduced concerns about the Closed Block, UNM remains an attractive investment, with my target price at $63.
