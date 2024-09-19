thiago melo/iStock via Getty Images

Listen here or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) (NEOE:CYBN:CA) CEO Doug Drysdale talks to Jason Najum about transforming treatment of mental health disorders with psychedelics (0:45). CYB003, Phase 2 results for depression, moving into Phase 3 (3:00). How deuterated psilocin differentiates Cybin from competition (10:00). IP and patents - critical to ROI (12:45). Esketamine and is (JNJ)'s Spravato blazing a trail for psychedelics? (14:15) FDA challenges and Lykos lessons (21:20). Strong balance sheet will get it through Phase 3 data (25:50) Stock consolidation and attracting new buyers (30:35).

Transcript

Jason Najum: Welcome to Seeking Alpha. I'm Jason Najum, Seeking Alpha Analyst and Editor and Journalist in the psychedelic medicine space. Today's guest is Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin. Hi, Doug. How are you?

Doug Drysdale: Hey, Jason. It's been a while. Good to speak to you again.

JN: Good to speak to you again. Yeah, we've spoken before. For this audience, I'd like to start with a brief introduction to Cybin, what you're working on and kind of high-level view of Cybin and its programs. Maybe we start with that as an intro.

DD: Yeah, happy to do that. So obviously, we're a publicly traded mental health company. What we're aiming to do is to really transform how we treat mental health disorders today.

And I'm talking specifically and initially, here about depression and anxiety and moving away from treatments that currently exist that merely address the signs and symptoms of, say, depression and moving to a point with these new medications where we can actually change the course of disease for the first time ever.

We're working on modified synthetic tryptamines. These are serotonin receptor agonists as a – that we are studying in depression and anxiety disorders. We have two assets in the clinic at the moment. Our CYB003 program, which is a deuterated psilocin, has completed Phase 2.

We have some really spectacular Phase 2 results that I'd be happy to share with you and with your audience in depression. And we're just a few weeks away from initiating our Phase 3 program in depression with that asset. That asset has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA, which I think highlights the potential of that to treat people with depression.

And then our second asset is a deuterated version of DMT. So DMT is the active agent found in Ayahuasca. We've created a shortened version of it that, we think, will have about a 90-minute experience.

We're currently dosing patients in a Phase 2 study right now for generalized anxiety disorder. Seeing interesting results so far as we go through, and we'll have a top line data readout December or January, the end of this year, early next year. It's an opportunity for another data readout.

JN: Very interesting. So two programs in advanced clinical trials, both of them going after pretty major conditions and both have had really impressive results in your early trials.

Maybe let's dig in a little bit into the CYB003 program and how it's been advancing and your Phase 2 results, which, I believe, were from the fall.

DD: Yes. So CYB003 is a deuterated version of psilocin and psilocin is the active agent in psilocybin. So psilocybin is not active. It has to be metabolized in the body to psilocin. So we've taken that active agent, avoiding that metabolic step, which can vary between individuals, and we've applied deuteration, which is substituting certain hydrogen atoms on the molecule with heavy hydrogen or deuterium, and that appears to increase the efficiency of the molecule metabolic stabilization and potency.

So we ran a Phase 2 study in the patients with depression. We gave them two doses of CYB003. Those two doses were each three weeks apart. And these are patients that are moderate to severely depressed, also taking SSRIs or SNRIs, antidepressants, but are not controlled.

So this, we think, is pretty reflective of the general depressed population. After two doses with the dose with 16 milligrams that we're going to take forward in Phase 3, after two doses, we saw 75% of those patients responding to treatment. And responding means that their depressive symptoms have decreased by at least 50%.

So we know those folks are responding. Of those responders, 100% were in remission. So that means that they no longer qualify for a definition of depression. So they had regular depression scores, the same as you and I would have. So 75% of patients in response and remission, which is quite remarkable.

And then we – so far, we followed those patients up for four months after just those two doses. So no treatments in between. And we still were at 75% remission after four months with just two doses and which is just remarkable.

And it's really unlike anything else we've ever seen in depression ever. Certainly, the best data that we've ever seen, both in the psychedelic sector and beyond as well. And in the next few weeks here, we expect to have 12-month follow-up data, and it'll be interesting.

I mean, I can tell you that I don't have the stats yet, but I can tell you we're still seeing patients responding and remitting. Some patients had 12 months after just two doses.

So when I talk about really transforming the treatment landscape, we're serious about that. But patients may be able to come in for a couple of doses a year in some cases and be free from their depression and not have to take daily medication and deal with all the side effects that come along with that.

JN: That is potentially transformative. Yeah, those numbers are spectacular. I think I remember when the Phase 2 results came out, there was a comparison done to like a pooled report of other FDA-approved antidepressants and how your Phase 2 results compared and beat them. And I mean there was a difference between the pooled scores of FDA-approved SSRIs and your CYB003, is that correct?

DD: Yeah. So we have to be a little bit careful with cross trial comparisons. But if you take an analysis of pooled results for SSRIs, drugs like Prozac, Lexapro, Celexa, that many people would have heard of, and you look at more than 230 studies that have been reviewed since 1979, this is about 40 years old, these treatments.

We saw with – on average with those treatments, the decrease in depression scores of around about 2 points, a little under 2 points, 1.82. And when you think the patients in our study at baseline had an average depression score of 33 and remission is less than 10, 2 points doesn't really move the needle.

So you can understand in that context why so many patients feel like they need something else other than what they're currently taking. For comparison in our depression study, we saw a 14 point drop from single dose versus placebo and after two doses, a 22 point drop.

You can see why we have a really impacting depression scores. But the most important thing is the patient is feeling better, right? So the patients that are still responding and remitting many months after dosing is just a big change.

JN: Those are impressive numbers. And I believe was it after your follow-up that breakthrough – when did breakthrough status come through from the FDA? Was it after your follow-up results?

DD: Yeah, it's after those Phase 2 results. We shared the four-month results with FDA. I mean criteria is you have to show a good promise of efficacy. So you need to have that efficacy data. And the results have to be superior to approved drugs on the market, and the condition needs to be life-threatening. And so, CYB003 and MDD qualify for all of those.

JN: So for summary for this trial is, you're planning the Phase 3, have we started dosing yet, or it's still in the planning Phase?

DD: Well, as we’ve shared our Phase 3 program design with FDA, we believe we have good clarity and alignment with them on that. That was a very recent meeting we had, not only the end of Phase 2 meeting we had back in February, but we had an additional meeting with them in August.

We've recruited 30 sites so far across the U.S. and about a half dozen European countries as well. In total, across the program, we're looking at recruiting 550 patients, so good size, good scale. And yeah, we’re hopeful, and touch wood, we're expecting to kick off here in just a few weeks.

JN: That's really great progress. I mean, starting Phase 3 at this point, I mean, your timeline quite accelerated, and that's a good thing for investors. You're moving into Phase 3 at a quicker pace than it seems that most are.

DD: Yeah, like I think we've been very efficient actually over time. We've gone from inception of this molecule to Phase 3 in about three-and-a-half years, which is very fast compared to Big Pharma.

We're careful with our spending, too. We have only around 55 employees, but some of our peers have around 200. So we've done a lot, I think, with a small group. And I think we've gotten to Phase 3 in about half the time and about half the budget than you'd expect in a larger company.

JN: Yeah. Sticking with this program, can you maybe highlight a little bit of Cybin’s other aspects? So this molecule is a novel deuterated psilocin, and it has some different features as compared to regular psilocybin or other psilocin in trials, faster onset, shorter duration.

Maybe speak a little bit about that, how that differentiates you from others in this space.

DD: Yeah. So quite novel in terms of responses from patients. We see psychedelic effects at lower doses than we would have anticipated, even from the PK/PD modeling that we did previously.

So that means that we're able to push up the dose and get more patients into that psychedelic experience without running into side effects, and then we've done that. And that’s what I think we are with our 16 milligrams. We've tested a range of doses and landed on 16 milligrams. And then we're seeing, as you said, quite rapid onset, 15 minutes to onset of effects.

We see a pretty short duration, maybe four to six hours at the outside. We tend to let patients just sit as long as they need to sit. But certainly fits within a shift at one of these interventional psychiatry clinics.

But I think the other differences are in the protocol as well. So we've got this more potent molecule, we're targeting MDD patients, that's major depressive disorder, rather than TRD, treatment-resistant depression, which is just a subset of depression, we go more broadly.

We're also treating patients adjunctively, so we're allowing them to stay on their background medications, that way they don't have to go through the trouble and the anxiety too of titrating off of those medications.

We know that can be hard and a bit scary for patients, but also it can lead to some rebound effects. And we don't want those rebound effects impacting the integrity of the study either. So good for patients and good for the study, I think as well.

And then the last thing, we're utilizing a two-dose regimen. Our theory from the beginning is that two doses would be better than one, and that's playing out in the data. We definitely see an incremental drop in depression scores with the second dose. We see an increase in response and remission rates from the second dose. And clearly, we're seeing very, very good durability compared to others in the sector.

JN: I guess the novel aspect would lead into some points on IP and patents. So maybe we can wrap up the CYB003 program, maybe speak a bit about your IP position with this program.

DD: I mean, it's always been our position from the outset that IP is critical in order to raise capital and to lock in a good ROI. So all of our compounds are novel. We have, across the patent estate, 70, 70 patents granted so far, and more than 220 still pending. And in both the programs, we have patents granted that cover composition of matter, methods of treatment, synthesis, and pharmaceutical composition.

So quite a broad patent estate, including novel clinical findings, as I mentioned. In our clinical study, we found novel effects that we weren't expecting, of course, that's all good from an IP point of view. So we certainly have the most advanced modified compound programs in the sector.

JN: Yeah, it seems that way. Could you give a crystal ball view of how you would envision the commercialization of 03 if and when it gets approved? How do you see it?

I mean, you've differentiated yourself compared to other molecules. Maybe it's going to be a bit easier to scale because of the shorter time in clinic. I mean, speak a little bit about how you envision the commercial future of that compound.

DD: Yeah. So we're very fortunate that over the last five or six years or so there's been an increase in infrastructure that would – could support dosing psychedelics. And these are interventional psychiatry centers, outpatient clinics, where those clinics are offering treatments like TMS, transcranial magnetic stimulation, they're offering VCT in some cases, they're offering esketamine, Spravato.

So these are places where patients will go to have in-clinic treatments that last some period of time or rather. So we're up to about 4,500 of these centers across the U.S. of a good, solid infrastructure and growing. And we also see that about – when we think about just esketamine, maybe 80% of the prescriptions are written at 10% to 15% of those centers.

So it's not a large infrastructure that we would have to call on and visit and support. It's very manageable. We look back at the esketamine launch, and I think it was a little slow to begin with. Now it's growing 60% year-over-year, which is fantastic for them.

But it was a bit slow at the beginning because I think they were focused on a more traditional promotional approach, which is targeting prescribers. Then the challenge in psychiatry and psychology is that there are so many individual sorts of sole practitioners that don't have infrastructure.

So you've got to drive patients to these clinics. So these clinics are very important. When we look at these – visit these clinics, these outpatient centers, they're perfectly well-equipped for CYB003. They have a number of comfortable rooms. They have a call button in the room. They have the cameras, and they're being centrally monitored. Nurses come in from time to time and check on vitals with the patients, really kind of along the lines of what we would expect with any of these treatments, and I think CYB003 fits well into that.

I think one advantage of – a couple of advantages of CYB003 over esketamine and this comes up when we speak to payers is unlike esketamine, CYB003 not only acts very, very quickly, we get much larger effect sizes, much stronger reduction in depression, but these are highly durable as well. And we're seeing now that a lot of the growth from esketamine is coming from new patients, but it's also coming from an increase in maintenance dosing.

The patients are having, on average, 26 dosing sessions a year. So this is 26 sessions in the clinic. I can't just kind of imagine the level of motivation that someone would have to do that, but it's happening. And then the challenge for the clinics is if you've got a fixed number of rooms, let's say, six, eight, 10 rooms in your clinic, and you're adding new esketamine patients, I mean, eventually, you're going to run out of space because they're all coming back every two weeks.

So I think, as we talk to these clinics they're quite excited about CYB003 because of the potential to reduce the number of visits per patient, maybe it's a couple of times a year. That means these treatment centers can treat far more patients.

JN: Yep, which would increase access to people who need the treatments and help with scalability at the same time. So you don't run into, I guess, infrastructure bottlenecks and stuff like that.

DD: Yeah, exactly. I mean, right now, only 14% of psychiatrists are available to see new patients. And you want - a new patient visit, it's somewhere between 40 days and 70 days wait time depending on when you want a telemed visit or in-person visit.

So there's a big bottleneck for people to see and get care within psychiatry. And so anything we can do to free up resources and keep people out of the system for longer, I think, is good for everyone.

JN: Yeah, definitely. And like we mentioned, esketamine and Spravato, I believe it's the last year, year-and-a-half, Johnson's been announcing its sales, and you said it was slow as rolling out, but the sales – I mean, it's the highest-performing medication in their portfolio, I believe, the last few quarters.

So is Spravato and the like kind of blazing a little bit of the trail for you, getting prescribers and clinics familiar with it. So when the time comes in a couple of years, the system is more accustomed and ready to handle CYB003?

DD: Yeah, I think that's right. I mean, what we're seeing is both providers and payers getting more comfortable with this kind of interventional treatment. And by the time you get to third line, where Spravato is, patients have tried SSRIs often more than one. They've added in likely an atypical antipsychotic on top of that. They're still not controlled, they need something else. And Spravato is filling that gap right now.

We see that as a great proof of concept. It shows us that patients are willing to go to an outpatient center, have a treatment in a clinic that lasts a couple of hours and then come back intermittently for further treatments, and that's also being supported by payers as well. So the clinic infrastructure is growing, patients are motivated, and the payers are supportive. And we think that's all good news for CYB003.

JN: And I guess that kind of also slowly battles the stigma around psychedelic medicine in all those areas. So yeah, and just to finish off with that, I'm assuming you're developing relationships with clinics and – is Cybin developing those kinds of infrastructure relationships?

DD: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, we've started to go out and speak to a number of clinics, the larger ones especially, understand where their pain points are, where the logistical challenges are, understand the supply chains, their economics.

What can we do to help them when we come to market with, say, education, training, help with supply chain logistics, those kinds of things, controlled substances? And so it's a good dialogue, and we're having similar dialogues with payers as well to understand the dynamics there.

So we have – I think we have a pretty good understanding. And as we generate more data out of our Phase 3 program, obviously, we'll have a more – a fuller product profile to share with them and get more open.

JN: So maybe switching gears to an investor's perspective on things. I’m – you're obviously speaking to investors all the time and part of the job is to get people and institutional investors and the public in general comfortable with the idea of the approval of psychedelic medicine.

We recently had the news of Lykos’ MDMA program not receiving FDA approval. Spravato on the other hand though is really moving forward, sales have been increasing in a great way. So we’re – would you say that we're moving slow and steady ahead in terms of the market and the industry accepting a future of psychedelic medicine?

DD: Yeah, I do think so. I'm certain from our interactions with the FDA that they genuinely want to find a way to approve these medications. Now, obviously, we have to go through the process of showing that they're safe, and they're effective, but I'm not seeing pushback or negativity from the agency. I'm seeing and looking for ways to approve these treatments.

Obviously, the Lykos situation was a setback, and it's been a big drag on psychedelic stocks for a few months here, which may be an opportunity because I think that drag is likely a short-term thing. It's clear to me after that whole AdCom and CRL situation that a couple of things. One, only the best companies are going to survive.

We probably had 60 or 70 psychedelic companies four years ago. Now we're down to about a half a dozen. And it just shows us that having effective molecules is not enough. Just taking something out of nature that, you have a good idea might work is not enough. You've got to be able to execute.

I do think that MDMA is approvable. It's clearly effective, but there are clearly gaps in the submission that need to be addressed, and the FDA has told Lykos what to do. Now I'll say, we’ve had – we're very fortunate to have breakthrough therapy designation. It's a gift really because it allows for consultation with FDA.

So typically going into a Phase 3 program, you'd submit your protocol. FDA would sign off on it really from a perspective of mostly safety like and from an ethical point of view. Is this going to be okay for patients? Is it being run ethically?

The risk of efficacy and endpoints and all that stuff is on the sponsor. And FDA doesn't normally opine on that, but we're able to consult with them. And we've discussed in detail the study design for the entire program.

What the endpoint definitions should be to make sure we're getting the data out of it at the end that we want. And I'm talking about patient population. They're very much focused on largely psychedelic, naive patients.

And so that's FDA's commitment and working hand in hand with us to design a program that is super-efficient and the fastest route to an approval that, assuming we execute. So that's a real gift and we're fortunate to have that. And I think we're also fortunate to hear some of the challenges that the AdCom and FDA sees with these programs.

Hearing those challenges now before we start Phase 3 is very helpful. We can incorporate those concerns into our planning.

And I think we're better equipped going to Phase 3 than perhaps Lykos was, given that they started quite some time ago. And it would obviously be an education and a learning and an evolution of the FDA’s viewpoints over that time that may be impacted the decisions there.

JN: From an industry perspective, it was a bit of a setback and from a PR perspective. But from a Cybin perspective, the timing was fortuitous in that you're planning your Phase 3, and you were able to perhaps learn from what just happened.

DD: Yes, exactly. Exactly. I think it's fortunate to have that news now and incorporate that into the Phase 3 planning, rather than be sort of halfway down the road and realize that it wasn't something that we had to pay attention to. So it was fortuitous for us.

JN: The industry got its learning moment and hopefully not just Cybin, but the whole space can learn from it and move forward.

So moving ahead, maybe let's talk a little bit about Cybin as an investment proposal. You've got a solid IP portfolio. Your financials also quite solid. Maybe speak a little bit about your financials, cash runway and that – a little bit of that.

DD: Yeah, yeah, sure. So look, I think as the investment thesis, we offer a lot to investors. The best Phase 2 MDD data ever, 12-month data coming soon here ahead of getting into the Phase 3, so have visibility of durability before we go into the big studies. We've got two assets in the clinic, not just one. These are all diversified, differentiated assets with IP.

And as you say, we have a strong balance sheet. We did quite a large raise back in March this year with a really strong group of specialist biotech investment funds that do their diligence and know what they're doing.

So as a result of that, we have a strong balance sheet. They'll get us through to Phase 3 data for CYB003, and we'll also make sure we get through to Phase 2 GAD data as well, which is coming just up here at the end of the year or so.

JN: Just to expand on that. So CYB003 is for major depressive disorder. I see you've also going to be starting CY3 for a look at alcohol use disorder.

DD: Yeah. So we haven't started that work yet. Our number one priority is to get CYB003 through to submission, but that's absolutely the priority. I mean, once you start these last programs, Phase 3 programs, you have to complete them. So that's that. We'll be looking at other indications for CYB003 and CYB004.

And you bring up an interesting point because if you look at all those other indications, not just depression, anxiety, but PTSD, postpartum depression, alcohol use disorder, opioid use disorder, potentially other indications like migraine, cluster headache, neuropathic pain, at different dose levels, you're looking at over 200 million people that are impacted by those indications across just the U.S.

So it's quite a unique feature of these molecules that they have the potential for many other indications in the future as well. And, of course, as resources allow, as capital allows, and we'll get started on those other things as well, but for now, the focus is completing Phase 3.

JN: Yeah, get that across the finish line. We've been focusing on 03, maybe quickly a little bit about CYB004.

DD: So we're studying this asset, CYB004, it's a deuterated version of DMT. We've run five different studies on DMT and deuterated DMT, so we know an awful lot about its characteristics. We now have a dose level that, we believe, will work. We've got a formulation that, we think, is ideally suited for dosing as an intramuscular formulation.

We're seeing very rapid onset of effects within two to three minutes, so patients aren't waiting around. And then after that peak, or sort of DMT experience, patients are then in the tail of the curve for the bulk of the time.

So about 90 minutes in total. And we're studying this for generalized anxiety disorder, which is the largest – the most prevalent anxiety disorder. But collectively, anxiety disorders are like 60 million, 70 million people in the U.S. It's huge, more than twice the size of the depressive opportunity.

Yeah, and so we're very excited about it. We're dosing in the patients now a two-dose regimen, and we can deliver results in 90-minute sessions. Then, obviously, that's very competitive compared to others out there that are studying GAD and would fit directly within the kind of Spravato, esketamine infrastructure as well.

JN: Yeah definitely. So in summary, CYB004, you started dosing for generalized anxiety disorder. I believe top line results coming?

DD: Yeah, we'll have top line results for safety and efficacy, December or January, just depends on the holidays and recruiting.

JN: And going after a really huge and important and necessary condition, potentially huge markets with a shorter duration and perhaps more easily scalable. Very interesting. Very interesting.

As an investor looking to step into the psychedelic medicine space, why Cybin?

DD: Look, I mean, just because of this whole Lykos situation and the fact that we recently announced, we're going to be doing a consolidation of the stock. We had – the stock’s been under pressure. So what that means is that we are now at a market cap that's about one-third of our peers.

So we're pretty cheap at the moment. So we're cheap in terms of entry price, but we have a strong balance sheet. We're trading, actually not much different from cash at the moment. We've got two assets, not just one, where our peers have just one. We've got novel modified NCEs, not generic compounds.

We've got IP. We've got GAD data coming. That's going to come from a 90-minute session versus, say, a 12-hour LSD session. We've got MDD remission rates of 75% compared to our peers around 25%, and we have 12-month data coming soon.

So I think we have derisked significantly the program. Science is obviously good and strong. The team is excellent. We're well capitalized, and the stock's at a point right now where it is definitely inexpensive in my view, compared to our peers. And we have a number of data catalysts coming up that, we hope, will change that.

JN: You made a good case there.

Quick, may be final comment about the stock consolidation. Anything of concern there or that's just – any comment on that?

DD: Look, I mean, obviously, the consolidation has a certain response from retail investors and that's understandable, completely understandable. But when we think about the stock in the long term and attracting new investors, there are many mutual funds indexes, wealth managers that just can't touch a penny stock.

In fact, many of them you talk to - JPMorgan, we talked to Goldman Sachs, they can't buy Cybin for their clients if it's under $5.

And so I think there's a big incentive here for us and for all investors to have the stock at a price point where we can attract new buyers. And that'll be our goal as we go out with new data that's coming, 12-month data, Phase 3 start, GAD top line data.

We have an opportunity to sell this story afresh to many new investors with the stock price up above that $5 threshold.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.