Well folks, it has finally happened. For the first time since March 2020, the Federal Reserve has finally made the move to cut interest rates . Heading into this year, there was a lot of speculation that we might see

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!