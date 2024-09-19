RA: Still Attractive On A Relative Basis Despite Narrowing Discount

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund offers high current income and some capital growth, investing mainly in global infrastructure and real estate fixed-income securities.
  • RA experienced a significant price drop in 2023 due to a distribution cut but has since recovered somewhat.
  • Despite a high expense ratio, RA's high monthly distributions and decent trading liquidity make it an attractive high-income play, especially post-Fed rate cuts.
  • The Fund's portfolio is diversified with investment-grade and BB-rated debt, managed by experienced professionals, and offers a 10.43% annual distribution rate.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps. Learn More »

Many different multiclored colorful heavy industrial machinery equipment at construction site parking area against warehouse building city infrastructure development. Commercial vehicles rental sale

Kyryl Gorlov

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) is a leveraged closed-end fund that seeks to provide a high total return realized from high current income along with some capital growth. The fund invests primarily in fixed income, with a small

George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.

This article was written by

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
4.68K Followers

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor who specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George also shares his understanding of how to profit from investing with special situations as a catalyst.

George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News