Despegar.com: Excellent Value In An Expensive Market
Summary
- Despegar.com is a strong buy due to its robust constant-currency bookings growth and market-leading position in Latin America, despite FX headwinds.
- The company benefits from exposure to fast-growing emerging economies, increasing middle-class travel in Latin America, and lucrative vacation package deals, boosting its take rates.
- U.S. interest rate cuts could ease FX headwinds, enhancing Despegar's appeal as a value stock with a low 5.2x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA multiple.
- Despite risks from volatile currency rates and a softening global economy, Despegar's international exposure and strong bookings growth make it a compelling investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DESP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.