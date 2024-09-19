Fed Meeting September 2024: Interest Rates Cut By 50 Basis Points

Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.96K Followers
Summary

  • The Fed's 50 basis point cut seemed to cause markets both excitement and concern about the health of the US economy.
  • Fed Chair Jay Powell said all 19 Federal Open Market Committee participants believe multiple cuts are warranted this year.
  • Powell said the labor market is healthy and unemployment is low relative to history, but he recognized that downside risks to employment have increased.

Cut the interest rate in half.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) was more aggressive on Wednesday than I expected. I anticipated only a 25 basis point interest rate cut, and I still think that would have been more appropriate than the 50 basis point cut the Federal

Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

