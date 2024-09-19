The Federal Reserve (Fed) was more aggressive on Wednesday than I expected. I anticipated only a 25 basis point interest rate cut, and I still think that would have been more appropriate than the 50 basis point cut the Federal
Fed Meeting September 2024: Interest Rates Cut By 50 Basis Points
Summary
- The Fed's 50 basis point cut seemed to cause markets both excitement and concern about the health of the US economy.
- Fed Chair Jay Powell said all 19 Federal Open Market Committee participants believe multiple cuts are warranted this year.
- Powell said the labor market is healthy and unemployment is low relative to history, but he recognized that downside risks to employment have increased.
