Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been on the market for 8 years since its IPO on 2016-06-23, and it is still an unprofitable company. Usually, I don’t have such equities in my portfolio or even on my watchlist, but I will make an exception
Twilio: Investment On The Verge Of Growth
Summary
- Twilio, a key player in CPaaS, shows promise despite being unprofitable, with a market cap of $9.7B and growing revenue.
- Q2 2024 revenue exceeded expectations, showing a positive trend towards profitability, with operating expenses decreasing relative to revenue.
- The CPaaS market is booming, projected to grow at a 30% CAGR by 2029, with Twilio's active customers increasing significantly.
- Despite low profit metrics, Twilio's strong liquidity and potential for future profitability make it a viable investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.