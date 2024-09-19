Comparisons between two PMI surveys for mainland China - one published by the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) and the other by Caixin, compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence - have often been made, especially during times when the figures diverge in short-term trends. Here, we explore
Comparing The NBS And Caixin Manufacturing PMI Surveys
Summary
- Comparisons between two PMI surveys (National Bureau of Statistics of China and Caixin) for mainland China have often been made, especially during times when the figures diverge in short-term trends.
- While the Caixin PMI is slightly more aligned with official data over the year-to-date in terms of the production trend on average, it overstated growth late in the second quarter such that the NBS survey sent an earlier signal of a slowing manufacturing economy.
- While both PMIs have been signaling similar robust rates of steady growth so far in 2024, the Caixin PMI is more in line with the official average growth rate according to the regression analyses.
