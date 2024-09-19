Apple: The Real Boost Behind Vision Pro And AI Phones

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.61K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Apple's Vision Pro captured 57% of the total value in its category globally in Q1 2024, despite only 17% unit share.
  • Apple's innovation strategy relies heavily on its App Store and developer community, allowing it to maintain a 45% gross margin.
  • iOS 18 emphasizes customization and Apple Intelligence, aiming to increase user retention and switching costs.
  • Apple's strategy allows for integration of various LLM models, positioning it well in the AI competition without needing to develop the best model.
  • Major risks to Apple include the potential loss of Google's search engine placement fee (est. $20 billion), allowing external payments in apps which could impact service revenues, and declining market share in China due to regulatory issues and competition from local brands.

Young woman singing along to music with her cell phone in a park.

Maki Nakamura/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

We last talked about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) back in Jan 2024 when we reviewed the potential of Vision Pro and AI. Now it is time to review the thesis.

Vision Pro: A Surprising Success

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.61K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way. Our approach is investing in companies making a difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors achieve sustainable and long-term financial success. Associated with Twenty Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News