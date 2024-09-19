Apple: The Real Boost Behind Vision Pro And AI Phones
Summary
- Apple's Vision Pro captured 57% of the total value in its category globally in Q1 2024, despite only 17% unit share.
- Apple's innovation strategy relies heavily on its App Store and developer community, allowing it to maintain a 45% gross margin.
- iOS 18 emphasizes customization and Apple Intelligence, aiming to increase user retention and switching costs.
- Apple's strategy allows for integration of various LLM models, positioning it well in the AI competition without needing to develop the best model.
- Major risks to Apple include the potential loss of Google's search engine placement fee (est. $20 billion), allowing external payments in apps which could impact service revenues, and declining market share in China due to regulatory issues and competition from local brands.
