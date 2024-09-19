Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: FedEx Earnings On Deck

gk-6mt

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to post first quarter results today, after markets close.

Wall Street expects FedEx to post EPS of $4.77, implying a rise of 4.8%, while revenue is expected to rise 1% to $21.91 billion.

The stock has gained over 17% so far this year, compared to the 18% rise in the broader S&P500 Index.

In June, FedEx topped consensus estimates with its FQ4 earnings report and set revenue guidance ahead of expectations.

Seeking Alpha analyst Ray Merola pointed out that the company’s DRIVE initiative, including the One FedEx and Network 2.0 initiatives, are helping to drive cost reduction and efficiency.

Over the last two years, the company has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Seeking Alpha analysts and Wall Street are bullish and rated the stock a Buy, while Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating considers it a Hold.

Over the last three months, EPS estimates have seen two upward revisions and 11 downward revisions, while revenue estimates have seen one upward revision versus six downward moves.

FedEx (FDX) will hold its earnings call at 5:30pm with the key being the expectations for the holiday season and implications of the end of the USPS contract.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) continued gains for an eighth straight session on Wednesday, as the stock closed 0.28% higher at $298.17. Premarket FedEx is up 1.3%.

Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo, formerly known as Google Self-Driving Car Project—reportedly in talks with Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMTF) to outsource manufacturing of its self-driving vehicles.

Reuters reported, citing South Korea's local newspaper that this collaboration could involve using Hyundai's (OTCPK:HYMTF) Ioniq 5 electric models for Waymo’s sixth-generation autonomous driving technology.

Representatives from both companies met multiple times to explore this partnership, indicating that the plan may replace offerings from China's Zeekr (NYSE:ZK) with Hyundai's (OTCPK:HYMTF) Ioniq 5 model.

Waymo said in a statement to Reuters, "We'll decline to comment on speculation, but I can share that we are hard at work validating the 6th-generation Waymo Driver on the Zeekr platform and intend to introduce it into our fleet when ready."

"There is no change to Zeekr’s partnership with Waymo," Zeekr (ZK) said. "Nothing is determined at this stage about new businesses," commented Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMTF).

The findings came after U.S. President Joe Biden swept increases in tariffs across a range of Chinese imports, slapping a hefty 100% duty on electric vehicles, effective September 27.

Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMTF) traded about 4% higher on the South Korean stock exchange on Thursday.

China Development Bank’s financial leasing arm said it will buy 50 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 Max 8 jets, marking its second major aircraft order in a week.

The order is a likely boost to Boeing (BA), who is facing a downturn in Chinese orders and wrestling with union strikes and quality issues.

The company expects to take delivery of the aircraft between 2028 and 2031, CDB Aviation said in a statement.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing said the order will optimize its fleet structure and increase the proportion of next-generation aircraft with advanced technologies.

Aircraft purchases by Chinese buyers have significantly slowed since 2018 due to strained U.S.-China relations, but is slowly recovering.

Catalyst watch:

Notable investor events include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s (AJG) quarterly investor meeting with management, Thermo Fisher Scientific's (TMO) Investor Day, Union Pacific's (UNP) Investor Day, Arcadium Lithium's (ALTM) Investor Day, and QUALCOMM's (QCOM) Investor Day.

Faraday Future (FFIE) will hold its second Brand Strategy and Global Automotive Industry Bridge Launch Event.

