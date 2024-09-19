British American Tobacco: Gushing Cash And Finding New Growth Catalysts
Summary
- We upgraded British American Tobacco to a 'Strong Buy' in January, and since then, the stock has crushed the market.
- Despite returning more than 40% YTD, BTI still appears undervalued, trading at 8x EPS with potential to reach 10-12x EPS and $50-60 per share over the medium term.
- The Company has shown significant growth in smokeless products, with modern oral products like Velo gaining market share - especially outside the U.S.
- We rate BTI a 'Buy'.
