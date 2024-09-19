CONY: Don't Buy This Yield Trap

Summary

  • High-income option selling ETFs like CONY often erode principal value, which makes them a poor long-term investment despite high dividend yields.
  • This fund's structure, involving U.S. treasuries and a synthetic COIN position, is an inefficient way to generate yield from option premiums.
  • CONY outperforms slightly in down and sideways markets, but lags significantly in bull markets, which has lead to a dramatic gap in performance vs. the underlying.
  • CONY may suit those needing immediate income, like late-stage retirees, or those who want to downshift a small percentage away from a 'full' COIN position.
  • However, we think the fund is a poor choice for most. We rate CONY a 'Sell'.
Over the years, we've made no secret of our distaste for 'high income' option selling ETFs that offer extremely high dividends to investors.

Here's a sampling of some of the research we've put out on this topic:

At PropNotes, we focus on finding top-notch, high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors. With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable advice to help you achieve better returns. Occasionally, we will also share exclusive options strategies to help you enhance your performance even further. Every piece of content we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find elsewhere. Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

