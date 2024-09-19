The Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) is a closed end fund that has been in operation since 1929. In all of this period, ADX has also delivered consistent distributions, which makes it an enticing CEF to consider for yield-seeking investors. What
ADX: 6% Yield That Works In Few Situations
Summary
- The Adams Diversified Equity Fund has been operating since 1929, offering consistent distributions with a current yield of 6.28%.
- ADX has historically delivered returns in line with or exceeding the S&P 500, generating slight alpha over the broader market.
- The investment case for ADX centers on accessing S&P 500-like risks and returns, with primary returns driven by distributions rather than price appreciation.
- Yet, by assessing the underlying fundamentals deeper, we will identify a couple of negatives that could render this CEF unattractive.
