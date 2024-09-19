Nearly two weeks ago, I wrote an article discussing the Global X Nasdaq 100® Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG). It's a fund I regarded as too simple with its options strategy, which isn't
QQQI: Dynamic Options Strategy Provides Better Capital Appreciation/Income Balance
Summary
- QQQI's dynamic options strategy and occasional call spreads enable it to outperform other NASDAQ 100 buy-write funds, yielding 15.16% without sacrificing total returns.
- QQQI's tax advantages include 60/40 long and short-term capital gains treatment and return of capital distributions, reducing tax burdens for investors.
- The math must add up, however. The larger distributions are offset by a smaller gain in market value.
- Combining QQQI with other NASDAQ 100 buy-write funds and diverse income investments is recommended for a well-rounded income portfolio.
