American Century Intermediate-Term Tax-Free Bond Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average Annual Total Returns for Period Ended 6/30/2024
|
Class
|
Qtr (%)
|
1 Year (%)
|
3 Year (%)
|
5 Year (%)
|
10 Year (%)
|
Since Inception (%)
|
Inception Date
|
Gross Expense Ratio (%)
|
Investor
|
0.16
|
3.41
|
-0.80
|
1.17
|
2.02
|
4.26
|
3/2/87
|
0.47
|
I
|
0.30
|
3.72
|
-0.57
|
1.39
|
2.23
|
3.23
|
4/15/03
|
0.27
|
S&P Intermediate Term National AMT-Free Municipal Index
|
-0.12
|
2.78
|
-0.28
|
1.24
|
2.11
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Expense ratio is as of the fund's current prospectus. The I Class minimum investment amount is $5 million ($3 million for endowments and foundations) per fund.
Returns or yields for the fund would have been lower if a portion of the management fee had not been waived. Review the annual or semiannual report for the most current information.
Periods greater than one year have been annualized.
Market Review
Munis recovered. A rally in June overwhelmed declines in April and May. Rising Treasury yields, persistent inflation and an uncertain Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut timetable pressured fixed-income securities. But the backdrop improved late in the quarter as inflation data moderated.
Economy slowed. The U.S. economy grew 1.4% (annualized) in the first quarter, down from 3.4% in the prior quarter. Some second quarter data also moderated. Manufacturing in June showed its sharpest contraction since April 2020, but the services sector remained robust. The unemployment rate reached 4.1% in June, wage growth slowed, and consumer confidence fell to its lowest point since November.
Munis outperformed Treasuries. Municipal bond (muni) yields tracked Treasury yields higher during the quarter, and most ratios inched higher. Overall, munis slightly outperformed Treasuries, which gained fractionally. Revenue bonds fared better than general obligation (GO) bonds, and longer-maturity bonds outperformed shorter-maturity issues.
Supply remained robust. Muni supply continued to grow during the quarter. In June, gross issuance topped $47 billion, a nearly 26% rise compared with June 2023. Year to date, issuance was up 37%, marking the heaviest first half on record, as issuers took advantage of more stable interest rates. Some of this volume also was due to issuers pushing supply forward, ahead of the presidential election.
Fundamentals were stable. Amid a likely slowdown, fiscal 2025 budgets for most U.S. states include modest revenue growth and conservative spending plans. California closed its high-profile budget deficit with a budget that includes spending cuts and a $5 billion draw from its rainy-day fund. Meanwhile, rating upgrades outpaced downgrades but at a slowing margin, and defaults remained rare.
High-yield munis outperformed. Muni credit spreads tightened for the quarter, particularly among lower-quality securities. Accordingly, high-yield municipal bonds advanced and significantly outperformed investment-grade munis.
Portfolio Performance Review
Sector allocations drove performance. Our sector allocation decisions broadly contributed to results. Out-of-index allocations to the corporate muni, student housing, retirement community and hospital sectors were top contributors. These allocations more than offset slightly negative effects from an underweight allocation versus the index in the toll facilities sector.
Security selection boosted results. Our security choices also contributed significantly to results. Our selections in the local GO, special tax and charter school sectors were top contributors.
Duration detracted. Our longer-than-index duration position weighed on the portfolio’s relative performance. Yields climbed for the quarter, which benefited shorter-duration postures.
Positioning for the Future
Fed cautious as it awaits slowdown. Recent manufacturing, jobs and consumer data, combined with restrictive Fed policy, suggest the economy may be entering a period of below-trend growth. But inflation remains the wildcard. Until the Fed is confident core inflation can reach the 2% target, we expect policymakers to proceed cautiously, likely cutting rates at least once by year-end.
States face weaker revenues. Overall, states’ cash reserves remain strong. This backdrop combined with conservative budgeting practices should help most states whether a slowing economy and flat to declining revenues. We also expect municipal supply to remain robust through the fall, as issuers take advantage of relatively stable rates and solid investor demand trends.
Focusing on quality. Given our expectations for growth to slow, we are maintaining a bias toward higher-quality securities and sectors and a slightly long duration posture. As always, stringent security selection guides our process. With valuations tight, we’re focused on idiosyncratic sectors, waiting for better opportunities to meaningfully boost credit exposure.
|
Data presented reflects past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month end, please visit www.americancentury.com/performance. Investment return and share value will fluctuate, and redemption value may be more or less than original cost. Data assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. For information about other share classes available, please consult the prospectus. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives will be met. Dividends and yields represent past performance and there is no guarantee that they will continue to be paid.
You should consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund’s prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained at American Century Investments® Home, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing.
Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results
The opinions expressed are those of the portfolio investment team and are no guarantee of the future performance of any American Century Investments portfolio. Statements regarding specific holdings represent personal views and compensation has not been received in connection with such views. This information is for an educational purpose only and is not intended to serve as investment advice.
The information is not intended as a personalized recommendation or fiduciary advice and should not be relied upon for investment, accounting, legal or tax advice.
Interest rate changes are among the most significant factors affecting bond return. When rates decline, bond prices rise and the fund may generate less income. When rates rise, bond prices fall. Depending on your tax situation, investment income may be subject to state and local taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax.
Investment returns are exempt from Federal taxes.
Investment income may be subject to certain state and local taxes and, depending on your tax status, the federal Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT). Capital Gains are not exempt from state and federal income tax.
There is no guarantee that the investment objectives will be met. Fund shares are not guaranteed by the U.S. Government.
Even though the fund is designed to purchase assets exempt from federal taxes, there is no guarantee that all of the fund’s income will be exempt from federal income tax or the federal alternative minimum tax. Specifically, the portfolio managers are permitted at any time to invest up to 20% of the fund’s assets in debt securities with interest payments that are subject to federal income tax and/or federal AMT.
The S&P Intermediate Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index includes all bonds in the National index that have an effective maturity of 1 month up to 20 years. Bonds issued by U.S. territories including Puerto Rico, are excluded from this index. The S&P Intermediate Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by American Century Investments. ©2024 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC’s indices, please visit www.spdji.com. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third-party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third-party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.
