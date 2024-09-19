Conference season brings about its own set of volatility catalysts. Portfolio managers and traders must keep their ears out for clues on the state of the broad economy, specific industries, and individual companies. That’s not a bunch of fluff – just take a look
Financials-Sector Fallout: Macro Clues From Conferences And Interim Data
Summary
- Borrowers face significant challenges, so says the CFO of one major auto lender.
- Record profits are seen in another niche of the Financials group, and we’ll get a mid-quarter update this week.
- Despite soft dealmaking activity on Wall Street in 2024, there remains hope for M&A and IPO trends in the quarters ahead.
