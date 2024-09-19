VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:SFLO) offers a selective approach to the small-cap segment, focusing on profitable companies with strong free cash flows. It sounds like an appealing investment thesis, as a substantial part of the broader
SFLO: Free Cash Flow Focus Driving Low Multiples For This Small-Cap ETF
Summary
- VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) targets profitable small-cap companies with strong free cash flows, offering attractive valuations compared to the Russell 2000 index.
- SFLO's methodology excludes financials and REITs, focusing on companies with high free cash flow yields and positive growth outlooks, rebalanced quarterly.
- SFLO's sector allocation is heavily weighted towards energy and consumer discretionary, with low price/FCF and price/earnings ratios, providing a valuation cushion.
- Despite weak year-to-date returns due to energy sector exposure, SFLO's value-oriented approach warrants monitoring as it may limit downside risks in a mixed economic outlook.
