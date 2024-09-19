The Next Leg Of The Commodity Supercycle?

Financial Sense profile picture
Financial Sense
4.04K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • In the aftermath of the 2020 COVID-19 crash, supply disruptions, and subsequent massive stimulus injections, commodities experienced a significant surge.
  • A commodity supercycle typically involves an extended period of at least five years or more of consistent price increases across a broad range of commodities.
  • Copper is set to play a crucial role in the global push for net-zero emissions by 2050.

A graph moving up

Richard Drury

By James J. Puplava, CFP®, CTS™, CES™, AIF®, CIS™, CFS™, CAS™, CSS™, FPWM™

In the aftermath of the 2020 COVID-19 crash, supply disruptions, and subsequent massive stimulus injections, commodities experienced a significant surge. This led many analysts, including myself, to predict the beginning

This article was written by

Financial Sense profile picture
Financial Sense
4.04K Followers
Cited by Barron's as one of the top financial websites to visit on the weekend, Financial Sense (www.financialsense.com) provides educational resources to the broad public audience through a daily podcast, editorials, current news and resource links on salient financial market issues. Begun in 1985 as a local talk radio program, Financial Sense Newshour (www.financialsense.com/financial-sense-newshour) is a weekly webcast with host Jim Puplava and top financial thinkers. Writing staff of Financial Sense includes: Jim Puplava, Chris Puplava, Ryan Puplava, and Cris Sheridan.

Recommended For You

About SLV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SLV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLV
--
SIVR
--
PSLV
--
CPER
--
HG1:COM
--
XAGUSD:CUR
--
CL1:COM
--
PSLV:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News