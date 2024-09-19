Q3 Market Cycle Update: Navigating Contradictory Market Signals

By the end of 2025, we are likely going to be dealing with higher levels of inflation than we currently have. There are two reasons to expect this. First, the price of gold relative to the spot prices of cyclical commodities, and second, the apparent re-ignition

Intermarket Dynamics ResearchI study markets from a long-term historical view, especially the interaction between yields and inflation across all major asset classes. My most original work is probably in the following areas: long-term sector rotations; Gibson's Paradox; Long Waves; market cycles; innovation supercycles; global violence supercycles; intraweek market anomalies; cost disease and inflation; and cost disease and demographic change.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZROZ, LTPZ, WEAT, SGOL, PPLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



I have long positions in a number of large- and small-cap equities and indexes.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.