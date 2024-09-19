Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference September 18, 2024 3:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Francis - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Gerberry - BofA Securities

Jason Gerberry

Thank you, Richard, for joining us here at the BofA Global Healthcare Conference in London. My name is Jason Gerberry. I'm one of the SMID cap biotech and specialty pharma analysts. And so pleased to be introducing our next company presenter, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Richard Francis, CEO.

Richard, it's been, what, about 18 months on the job. And a lot has changed, I think, for the better. I think your predecessor was focused on dealing with some legacy issues with the company in terms of leverage and some litigation matters. And then you've been able to come in and now start to orient the company towards more of a growth-driven strategy.

So I don't know if you want to maybe just level set for the group here, just kind of what you've observed at Teva, some of the good, the bad and kind of where you see the company going.

Richard Francis

Thanks. Firstly, thanks, Jason, for having me. Always good to see you. Good to see you in London. So yes, it's been -- actually, it's been 20 months, not that I'm counting, since I came in. But what we've done in that 20 months as a team is developed a clear strategy, Pivot to Growth. And you'll hear me -- and we talk a lot. I talk about it all the time, the strategy sets the direction of the company.

We're growing this company because we have a strategy to grow it. And it's based on really maximizing our innovative portfolio in the market and in our pipeline as well as making sure we