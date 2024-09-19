Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMGEF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Thermal Energy International Inc. (OTCQB:TMGEF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 19, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

William Crosland - President and CEO

Trevor Heisler - MBC Capital Market Advisors

Conference Call Participants

Russell Stanley - Beacon Securities

Jesus Sanchez - Castanar Investments

William Crosland

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our earnings call. I'm William Crosland, CEO of Thermal Energy International, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Call.

Earlier this morning, we reported our financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended May 31, 2024. Our news release, financial statements and MD&A will be posted on our website and have been filed on SEDAR. If you're joining us online, you should be able to see our slide presentation on your screen now.

Before we go any further, I need to point out that today's earnings call may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For more information, please refer to our year-end financial statement and our management discussion analysis for the quarter and our other filings with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

So this morning, I'll provide an overview of the exceptional year we had in fiscal 2024. Record revenue and EBITDA despite the fact that our fourth quarter was comparing against our strongest quarter ever in the fourth quarter last year. I will also discuss how we are well positioned for continued growth as well as our favorable outlook for fiscal 2025 and beyond.

After my prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer