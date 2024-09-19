American Century One Choice 2025 Portfolio Q2 2024 Commentary

Average Annual Total Returns for Period Ended 6/30/2024
One Choice Target Date
|
Portfolio
|
Class
|
Qtr %
|
1 Yr %
|
3 Yr %
|
5 Yr %
|
10 Yr %
|
Since Inception %
|
Inception Date
|Ticker
|
Gross Expense Ratio %
|
Net Expense Ratio %
|
2065 Portfolio
|
Inv
|
0.57
|
13.11
|
2.18
|
-
|
-
|
8.73
|
9/23/20
|
ARHVX
|
0.99
|
0.92
|
2065 Portfolio
|
I
|
0.57
|
13.23
|
2.33
|
-
|
-
|
8.92
|
9/23/20
|
ARHUX
|
0.79
|
0.72
|
2060 Portfolio
|
Inv
|
0.53
|
12.84
|
2.03
|
8.31
|
-
|
8.94
|
9/30/15
|
ARGVX
|
0.96
|
0.90
|
2060 Portfolio
|
I
|
0.59
|
13.05
|
2.23
|
8.52
|
-
|
9.16
|
9/30/15
|
ARGNX
|
0.76
|
0.70
|
2055 Portfolio
|
Inv
|
0.48
|
12.51
|
1.87
|
8.08
|
7.31
|
8.28
|
3/31/11
|
AREVX
|
0.95
|
0.90
|
2055 Portfolio
|
I
|
0.60
|
12.73
|
2.08
|
8.29
|
7.52
|
8.50
|
3/31/11
|
ARENX
|
0.75
|
0.70
|
2050 Portfolio
|
Inv
|
0.41
|
11.79
|
1.59
|
7.68
|
7.05
|
6.76
|
5/30/08
|
ARFVX
|
0.93
|
0.90
|
2050 Portfolio
|
I
|
0.55
|
12.06
|
1.80
|
7.90
|
7.27
|
6.98
|
5/30/08
|
ARFSX
|
0.74
|
0.70
|
2045 Portfolio
|
Inv
|
0.46
|
11.10
|
1.27
|
7.03
|
6.61
|
7.42
|
8/31/04
|
AROIX
|
0.91
|
0.88
|
2045 Portfolio
|
I
|
0.52
|
11.30
|
1.46
|
7.23
|
6.82
|
7.63
|
8/31/04
|
AOOIX
|
0.72
|
0.68
|
2040 Portfolio
|
Inv
|
0.37
|
10.40
|
1.11
|
6.45
|
6.15
|
6.26
|
5/30/08
|
ARDVX
|
0.89
|
0.85
|
2040 Portfolio
|
I
|
0.45
|
10.62
|
1.32
|
6.67
|
6.36
|
6.47
|
5/30/08
|
ARDSX
|
0.69
|
0.65
|
2035 Portfolio
|
Inv
|
0.38
|
9.60
|
1.01
|
5.93
|
5.70
|
6.76
|
8/31/04
|
ARYIX
|
0.86
|
0.83
|
2035 Portfolio
|
I
|
0.38
|
9.88
|
1.22
|
6.14
|
5.91
|
6.97
|
8/31/04
|
ARLIX
|
0.67
|
0.63
|
2030 Portfolio
|
Inv
|
0.40
|
9.11
|
0.98
|
5.44
|
5.29
|
5.53
|
5/30/08
|
ARCVX
|
0.82
|
0.79
|
2030 Portfolio
|
I
|
0.48
|
9.33
|
1.19
|
5.66
|
5.50
|
5.74
|
5/30/08
|
ARCSX
|
0.63
|
0.59
|
2025 Portfolio
|
Inv
|
0.36
|
8.56
|
0.96
|
4.99
|
4.88
|
6.08
|
8/31/04
|
ARWIX
|
0.80
|
0.77
|
2025 Portfolio
|
I
|
0.43
|
8.86
|
1.19
|
5.22
|
5.10
|
6.30
|
8/31/04
|
ARWFX
|
0.61
|
0.57
|
In Retirement Portfolio
|
Inv
|
0.37
|
8.50
|
1.08
|
4.78
|
4.52
|
5.36
|
8/31/04
|
ARTOX
|
0.80
|
0.75
|
In Retirement Portfolio
|
I
|
0.42
|
8.72
|
1.28
|
4.97
|
4.73
|
5.57
|
8/31/04
|
ATTIX
|
0.61
|
0.55
|
Expense ratio is as of the fund's current prospectus. The I Class minimum investment amount is $5 million ($3 million for endowments and foundations) per fund. Returns or yields for any portfolio containing the American Century U.S. Government Money Market and/or High-Yield funds would have been lower if a portion of the management fee had not been waived beginning August 1, 2008.
The gross expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating costs, expressed as a percentage as a percentage of the funds average net assets for a given time period. It is gross of any fee waivers or expense reimbursement. The net expense ratio is the expense ratio after the application of any waivers or reimbursement. This is the actual ratio that investors paid during the fund’s most recent fiscal year. Please see the prospectus for more information.
Returns or yields for the fund would be lower if a portion of the management fee had not been waived. The advisor expects this waiver to continue until November 30, 2024, and cannot terminate it prior to such date without the approval of the Board of Directors. Review the prospectus report for the most current information. You should consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund’s prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained at American Century Investments® Home, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing.
One Choice Portfolios posted positive returns in the second quarter.
Market Environment
Stock market gains remained concentrated. U.S. large-cap growth stocks gained more than 8% in the second quarter, reaching record highs. Continuing the trend of concentrated stock market performance, the Fab Five Big Tech stocks (NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta Platforms) dominated results for the year. In this environment, large-cap value, non-U.S. developed markets and mid- and small-cap stocks declined.
Economic conditions continued to be favorable. On the economic front, inflation cooled in the U.S. in May after a hot start to the year. Employment remained steady, allowing the Federal Reserve (Fed) more time to assess the inflation environment before pivoting to lower rates. With the Fed now lagging much of the world in starting rate cuts, the Federal Open Market Committee kept the policy rate steady in June and lowered its outlook to one cut by year-end.
Fixed-income markets did not move meaningfully. Core U.S. bonds were flat for the quarter as government yields ticked up slightly. The average return across a broad sample of global asset classes was essentially zero for the quarter.
Key Contributors
A select few equity holdings advanced in the quarter. Within equities, Growth, Disciplined Growth and Emerging Markets accounted for the majority of positive results.
Bond funds fared better. On the fixed-income side, most U.S. strategies gained. Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond, Short Duration and High Income posted the strongest returns.
Key Detractors
Most equity holdings detracted in absolute terms. During the quarter, most underlying equity holdings generated negative returns as value-oriented and mid- and smaller-cap stocks lagged their large-growth peers. Small Cap Value and Mid Cap Value were the weakest performers.
Dynamic Risk Management Process
Dynamic risk management remained at a neutral positioning. While valuations for equities are stretched, macroeconomic conditions appear to be maintaining a balance between supply and demand factors. Our forecast remains at a neutral outlook as strong stock momentum continues to counterbalance the high relative valuation on earnings yields compared to still-high cash yields.
Neutral Asset Mix
|
Stocks
|
Bonds
|
Short-Term Investments
|
One Choice®
2065 Portfolio
|
85.00%
|
15.00%
|
0.00%
|
One Choice®
2060 Portfolio
|
83.00%
|
17.00%
|
0.00%
|
One Choice®
2055 Portfolio
|
80.50%
|
19.50%
|
0.00%
|
One Choice®
2050 Portfolio
|
75.00%
|
25.00%
|
0.00%
|
One Choice®
2045 Portfolio
|
68.75%
|
31.25%
|
0.00%
|
One Choice®
2040 Portfolio
|
62.50%
|
36.59%
|
0.91%
|
One Choice®
2035 Portfolio
|
56.25%
|
41.37%
|
2.38%
|
One Choice®
2030 Portfolio
|
51.00%
|
44.61%
|
4.39%
|
One Choice®
2025 Portfolio
|
46.00%
|
46.91%
|
7.09%
|
One Choice®
In Retirement Portfolio
|
45.00%
|
47.30%
|
7.70%
|
Allocations are as of the most recent prospectus and are subject to change.
The portfolios are funds of funds, investing in American Century Investments mutual funds to provide well diversified (by asset class and date is the approximate year when investors plan to retire or start withdrawing their money. The principal value of the investment is not guaranteed at any time, including at the target date.
Each target-date portfolio seeks the highest total return consistent with its asset mix. In general, as allocation becomes more conservative by decreasing the allocation to stock funds and increasing the allocation to bond and money market funds. By the time each portfolio reaches its target year, its target asset mix will become fixed and match that of the In Retirement Portfolio, which seeks current income and capital appreciation.
|
Data presented reflects past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month end, please visit www.americancentury.com/performance. Investment return and share value will fluctuate, and redemption value may be more or less than original cost. Data assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. For information about other share classes available, please consult the prospectus. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives will be met. Dividends and yields represent past performance and there is no guarantee that they will continue to be paid.
Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Diversification does not assure a profit nor does it protect against loss of principal.
The opinions expressed are those of the portfolio investment team and are no guarantee of the future performance of any American Century Investments portfolio. The information is not intended as a personalized recommendation or fiduciary advice and should not be relied upon for investment, accounting, legal or tax advice.
The performance of the portfolios is dependent on the performance of the underlying American Century funds and will assume the risks associated with those funds. The risks will vary according to each portfolio's asset allocation, and a fund with a later target date is expected to be more volatile than one with an earlier target date.
References to specific securities are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended as recommendations to purchase or sell securities. Opinions and estimates offered constitute our judgment and, along with other portfolio data, are subject to change without notice.
