American Century Focused International Growth Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average Annual Total Returns for Period Ended 6/30/2024

Class Qtr(%) 1 Year(%) 3 Year(%) 5 Year(%) 10 Year(%) Since Inception(%) Inception Date Gross Expense Ratio(%) Investor (MUTF:AFCNX) -1.70 4.22 -5.31 5.82 - 7.45 3/29/16 1.09 I -1.63 4.45 -5.11 6.03 - 7.66 3/29/16 0.89 R6 -1.57 4.64 -4.96 6.20 - 7.82 3/29/16 0.74 MSCI ACWI ex-US Index 0.96 11.62 0.46 5.55 - - - - Click to enlarge

Data presented reflects past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month end, please visit www.americancentury.com/performance. Investment return and share value will fluctuate, and redemption value may be more or less than original cost. Data assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. For information about other share classes available, please consult the prospectus. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives will be met. Dividends and yields represent past performance and there is no guarantee that they will continue to be paid. Expense ratio is as of the fund's current prospectus. The I Class minimum investment amount is $5 million ($3 million for endowments and foundations) per fund. The R and R6 Share Classes are available only to participants in group employer-sponsored retirement plans where a financial intermediary provides record keeping services to plan participants. Periods greater than one year have been annualized. Click to enlarge

Market Review

Non-U.S. developed markets finished a volatile quarter slightly lower. The European Central Bank cut rates for the first time in five years. European and U.K. stocks advanced, while Japanese equities declined as bond rates of return rose and the country's currency fell against the U.S. dollar. Defensive sectors led, while technology finished midpack as non-U.S. developed markets are not dominated by a few mega-cap names.

Steady growth, but signs of a potential slowdown emerged. Company earnings reported early in the quarter showed growth remained strong with improved manufacturing volumes and steady services growth. Late in the quarter, signs of potential future slowing created a bifurcated growth picture. Cyclical areas of the economy began to show some weakness, but structural growth themes remained intact.

Financial services positions weighed on performance. Financials sector underperformance compared with the benchmark was primarily attributable to positions in payments companies. Netherlands-based Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) sold off after its quarterly earnings report showed a revenue miss due to weaker fee revenue. France-based Edenred (OTC:EDNMF) faced regulatory concerns amid an investigation into tax exemptions for meal vouchers.

Materials sector holdings detracted. Construction materials positions, including James Hardie Industries (JHX) and CRH, were a drag on performance compared with the benchmark. Chemicals industry holdings were also notable detractors, as Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK:SHECY) weighed most heavily on returns within the group.

Information technology positions contributed. Portfolio holdings in the semiconductors industry were key contributors compared with the benchmark. Notables included Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), which gave a strong revenue report and announced a share buyback. ASML Holding (ASML) also helped as demand for the company's lithography machines has been strong due to increased investment in artificial intelligence. Within IT services, NEC also added to relative performance.

Key Contributors

Top 10 Holdings (%)

Novo Nordisk A/S 5.94 ASML Holding NV 4.98 SAP SE 3.60 Schneider Electric SE 3.34 RELX PLC 3.19 ICON PLC 2.98 NEXTDC Ltd 2.93 London Stock Exchange Group PLC 2.88 Keyence Corp 2.84 Click to enlarge

As of 6/30/2024 The holdings listed should not be considered recommendations to purchase or sell a particular security. Equity holdings are grouped to include common shares, depository receipts, rights and warrants issued by the same company. Fund holdings subject to change. Click to enlarge

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The company has benefited from increased artificial intelligence investment. Its May revenue report showed a year-over-year increase, and the company launched a share buyback. The company also announced plans to raise prices for its 3 nanometer technology and advanced packaging products due to strong demand.

Novo Nordisk (NVO). Investors reacted positively after the pharmaceuticals company made two announcements including a$4.1 billion investment in a new manufacturing facility in North Carolina and approval to launch its weight management injection, Wegovy, in China.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT). Management of the India-based travel services company continues to see strong demand for travel even as other consumer areas experienced moderation. The company has also benefited from economic tailwinds including improving economic growth and travel increasing as a percentage of discretionary spending.

Key Detractors

Sartorius (OTCPK:SARTF). The pharmaceutical and lab equipment company's quarterly results showed waning demand, and we believe the company is facing higher uncertainty surrounding its pace of recovery in the next 12 months. We have exited the position.

Adyen. The Netherlands-based payments company's stock fell after its first-quarter earnings release. The company saw strong volumes, but weaker transaction fees caused revenue to slightly miss expectations. The reported lower fees most likely fueled competition fears for the market.

Edenred. Shares of the payments company sold off through the quarter as investors weighed potential regulatory risks. The French government has opened a widening investigation into tax exemptions for meal vouchers, which now includes the country's audit body.

Notable Trades

Barclays (BCS). We bought shares of the British multinational bank as the company has delivered on its cost savings program. We also expect capital markets activity to increase through this year and next, which should prove beneficial for Barclays.

Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF). We initiated a position in the company as its results over the past few quarters have confirmed a pricing-led inflection in revenue growth.

Fast Retailing (OTCPK:FRCOY). Following a meeting with management, we became more concerned about the company's China operation, where overall consumer demand has been weak. Its Uniqlo subsidiary also has some of its own operating issues in China, which will take multiple years to improve. We decided to exit the position.

UBS Group (UBS). The bank faces a potential new regulatory requirement for significantly higher capital. This would meaningfully reduce the cash return we had originally expected; therefore, we decided to exit the position.

Top Holdings

The portfolio continues to invest in companies we believe are strong and improving and have improvement that is sustainable. Our process is based on individual security selection. Some of the portfolio's key holdings are highlighted below.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The firm continues to benefit from growing global semiconductor demand. The company's confidence in its capacity plans is backed up by customer demand related to long-term megatrends, in our view.

Novo Nordisk. We believe the pharmaceutical company should continue to see accelerating growth trends due to the launch of Rybelsus, which is used to treat Type 2 diabetes, the approval of semaglutide(the chemical name of Rybelsus) to treat obesity and a full phase 3 product pipeline.

ASML Holding. This company is a leading supplier of lithography machines used in semiconductor manufacturing, including specialized chips required for artificial intelligence applications. Its new orders have increased significantly, and we expect further improvement to provide sustainable growth for the next couple of years.

SAP. The enterprise application software company stands to benefit from strong momentum in its cloud computing business and the secular AI theme, which management believes will be transformative for the company.

Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF). The firm benefits from the demand for electrical grid improvements and greater efficiency of electrical systems. We believe Schneider could also benefit from increased investment to upgrade the grid and systems to accommodate electric vehicles and hybrids.

RELX. The company provides information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. RELX has started a multiyear product reorientation in its risk and legal business, driving a small upgrade to organic growth.

ICON (ICLR). ICON provides outsourced clinical trial and commercialization services to the pharmaceuticals industry. We expect the company's profit trends to accelerate given its recent strength in new business and ICON's acquisition of PRA Health Sciences.

NEXTDC (OTCPK:NXDCF). The Australia-based company develops and operates data centers. Capacity demand is expected to increase tremendously due to investment in AI as Australia offers an ample power supply. We believe NEXTDC should see margin expansion and a pricing tailwind from its depth and breadth of demand.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF). The financial exchange has a strong balance sheet, has demonstrated improvement and is growing business in an area of financials we believe is more shielded from the risk of falling interest rates facing banks and other financial institutions.

Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF). Keyence is Japan's leading domestic supplier of sensors, measuring equipment, vision systems and programmable logic controllers. We believe Keyence is well positioned to benefit from a broad range of manufacturing trends such as increased quality control, traceability and machine guidance.

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained at American Century Investments® Home, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing. The opinions expressed are those of the portfolio investment team and are no guarantee of the future performance of any American Century Investments portfolio. Statements regarding specific holdings represent personal views and compensation has not been received in connection with such views. This information is for an educational purpose only and is not intended to serve as investment advice. The information is not intended as a personalized recommendation or fiduciary advice and should not be relied upon for investment, accounting, legal or tax advice. International investing involves special risk considerations, including economic and political conditions, inflation rates and currency fluctuations. The MSCI AC (All Country) World ex-U.S. Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization- weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of developed and emerging markets, excluding United States. Source: MSCI. MSCI makes no express or implied warranties or representations and shall have no liability whatsoever with respect to any MSCI data contained herein. The MSCI data may not be further redistributed or used to create indices or financial products. This report is not approved or produced by MSCI. IN-FLY-97483 American Century Investments Services, Inc., Distributor©2024 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Non-FDIC Insured May Lose Value No Bank Guarantee Click to enlarge

