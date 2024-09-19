It hasn’t been the easiest of times for 5G. After all, the technology that was supposed to change our world hasn’t exactly hit that lofty target. Instead, we’ve had to be content with some decent improvements in download speeds on our mobile
T-Mobile's AI Efforts Make 5G Interesting Again
- At its recent Capital Markets Day, T-Mobile announced a partnership with OpenAI for a new customer service offering T-Mobile is developing called IntentCX that is scheduled for next year.
- From a business perspective, T-Mobile says it can reduce the number of support personnel needed, dramatically reduce the need for third-party call centers, reduce the number of retail stores required, and still improve customer support, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce churn.
- The company also announced a partnership with Nvidia, which initially entails creating a new AI RAN Innovation Center in T-Mobile’s headquarters in Bellevue, WA. The purpose of the facility will be to explore the possibilities enabled by enhancing T-Mobile’s Radio Access Network (RAN) with AI.
