Cigna (NYSE:CI) operates Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare businesses, providing pharmacy benefits, home delivery, specialty pharmacy and distributions and care delivery solutions. I believe their Specialty/care services and Cigna Healthcare could drive Cigna’s long-term business growth. I am
Cigna: Growth From Specialty Pharmacy And Care; Initiate With 'Buy'
Summary
- I am initiating a 'Buy' rating for Cigna with a one-year target price of $450 per share, driven by strong Specialty and Cigna Healthcare growth.
- Cigna's Specialty Pharmacy and Care Market, accounting for 30% of revenue, is poised for above-market growth due to its leadership in the chronic market and biosimilar offerings.
- Cigna Healthcare's divestiture of low-margin Medicare businesses will allow focus on employer-sponsored plans, targeting small and mid-size enterprises, contributing to 7% organic revenue growth.
- Despite low operating margins and elevated cost trends, Cigna's share repurchase program and SG&A optimization are expected to support future margin expansion and free cash flow growth.
