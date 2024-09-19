LendingTree: Solid Fundamental And Financial Outlook Is Backing Price Momentum

Sep. 19, 2024 12:35 PM ETLendingTree, Inc. (TREE) Stock
Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.48K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • LendingTree's share price surged 90% YTD and 271% in the last twelve months, driven by strong performance and expected rate cuts boosting demand.
  • Fundamentals are strengthening with prospects of rate cuts in 2024 and 2025, improving demand for LendingTree's financial products and reducing bad debt risks.
  • Business strategies, particularly in the insurance segment, are yielding significant revenue growth, with plans to replicate this success in home and consumer segments.
  • Despite recent gains, LendingTree remains a buy due to robust financial growth outlook, improved fundamentals, and strategic initiatives positioning it for future success.

Investor of real estate. The plants growing on money coin stack for investment home green nature background. Investment mortgage fund finance and interest rate home loan. Investment Concept

Wand_Prapan/iStock via Getty Images

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is turning out to be one of top-performing companies in the S&P 500 index with a share price gain of 90% year to date and 271% in the last twelve months. The uptrend is expected

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.48K Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TREE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TREE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TREE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News