Mixed Risk Appetite Signals Sharpen Debate For Markets Outlook
Summary
- Recent market volatility has raised questions about the staying power of the rally for global assets that began in late-2023.
- Using two global asset allocation ETFs as a proxy, the bull trend has wobbled, but the bias remains net positive.
- There’s ongoing weakness in recent history for the high-flying corner of semiconductor stocks relative to US shares overall.
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)