American Century High Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Class Qtr (%) 1 Year (%) 3 Year (%) 5 Year (%) 10 Year (%) Since Inception (%) Inception Date Gross Expense Ratio (%) Investor (MUTF:AHIVX) 0.91 9.86 1.44 4.08 3.97 4.04 10/2/17 0.78 I 0.82 9.84 1.53 4.18 4.06 4.12 10/2/17 0.68 R5 0.96 10.08 1.64 4.29 4.18 4.25 10/2/17 0.58 R6 0.97 10.13 1.68 4.34 - 4.28 10/2/17 0.53 Y 0.84 9.95 1.60 4.26 4.17 5.18 12/27/12 0.58 ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained (Unhedged) Index 1.09 10.46 1.65 3.71 4.21 - - - Click to enlarge Data presented reflects past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month end, please visit Mutual Fund & ETF Products | American Century Investments®. Investment return and share value will fluctuate, and redemption value may be more or less than original cost. Data assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. For information about other share classes available, please consult the prospectus. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives will be met. Dividends and yields represent past performance and there is no guarantee that they will continue to be paid. The fund acquired the assets and assumed the historical performance of the Nomura High Yield Fund, a series of The Advisors' Inner Circle Fund Ill (the 'Predecessor Fund') on October 2, 2017. Accordingly, the performance shown for periods prior to October 2, 2017, represents the performance of Class I shares of the Predecessor Fund. The Predecessor Fund's returns have not been adjusted to reflect the fund's expenses. If the Predecessor Fund's performance information had been adjusted to reflect the fund's expenses, the performance may have been higher or lower for a given period depending on the expenses incurred by the Predecessor Fund's for that period. Historical performance for Investor, I and R5 Classes prior to inception is based on the performance of the Predecessor Fund. Investor, I and R5 performance have been adjusted to reflect differences in expenses between classes, if applicable. Expense ratio is as of the fund's current prospectus. The I Class minimum investment amount is $5 million ($3 million for endowments and foundations) per fund. The R5 and R6 Share Classes are available only to participants in group employer-sponsored retirement plans where a financial intermediary provides recordkeeping services to plan participants Returns or yields for the fund would have been lower if a portion of the management fee had not been waived. Review the annual or semiannual report for the most current information. Periods greater than one year have been annualized. You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained at americancentury.com, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing. Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results The opinions expressed are those of the portfolio investment team and are no guarantee of the future performance of any American Century Investments portfolio. Statements regarding specific holdings represent personal views and compensation has not been received in connection with such views. This information is for an educational purpose only and is not intended to serve as investment advice. The information is not intended as a personalized recommendation or fiduciary advice and should not be relied upon for investment, accounting, legal or tax advice. The letter ratings indicate the credit worthiness of the underlying bonds in the portfolio and generally range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest). Generally, as interest rates rise, the value of the securities held in the fund will decline. The opposite is true when interest rates decline. The lower rated securities in which the fund invests are subject to greater credit risk, default risk and liquidity risk. Credit risk is the risk that an obligation won't be paid and a loss will result. Generally, a lower credit rating indicates a greater risk of non-payment. Liquidity risk is the risk that the fund will have difficulty selling its debt securities. The Bank of America US High Yield Constrained Index is a market value-weighted index of all domestic high-yield bonds and Yankee high-yield bonds (issued by a foreign entity and denominated in U.S. dollars), including deferred interest bonds and payment-in-kind securities. Source: ICE Bank of America ("BofA"), used with permission. 