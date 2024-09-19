American Century High Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average Annual Total Returns for Period Ended 6/30/2024
|
The fund acquired the assets and assumed the historical performance of the Nomura High Yield Fund, a series of The Advisors' Inner Circle Fund Ill (the 'Predecessor Fund') on
October 2, 2017.
Historical performance for Investor, I and R5 Classes prior to inception is based on the performance of the Predecessor Fund.
The letter ratings indicate the credit worthiness of the underlying bonds in the portfolio and generally range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest). Generally, as interest rates rise, the value of the securities held in the fund will decline. The opposite is true when interest rates decline.
The lower rated securities in which the fund invests are subject to greater credit risk, default risk and liquidity risk.
Credit risk is the risk that an obligation won't be paid and a loss will result. Generally, a lower credit rating indicates a greater risk of non-payment. Liquidity risk is the risk that the fund will have difficulty selling its debt securities.
Market Review
High-yield bonds posted gains. The U.S. high-yield market (ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Seeks to generate attractive income and capital Constrained Index) posted its seventh-consecutive quarterly gain, returning 1.09% for the second quarter. The quarter's performance pushed the index's year-to-date return to 2.62%.
Treasury yields were volatile. The 10-year Treasury sold off in April, and equities and high yield bonds declined. High-yield bonds rebounded in May following better inflation readings and easing Treasury yields. In June, slightly weaker inflation and growth data helped the five-year Treasury yield fall -0.14 percentage points, which we think supported results in the high-yield market.
The Fed held interest rates steady. Amid higher-than-expected inflation, investors entered the second quarter eyeing a Federal Reserve (Fed) that appeared unwilling to cut interest rates without sustained proof that inflation was easing. This increased the potential for a higher-for-longer interest rate environment. Concurrently, the labor market cooled, and the Fed reiterated it did not plan to raise interest rates.
Economic weakness emerged. Pockets of weakness emerged in the U.S. economy, especially among younger, lower-income and lower-wealth consumers. The potential for economic weakness to broaden increased the likelihood of one to two Fed interest rate cuts later this year, in our opinion.
Inflation eased but stayed above the Fed's target rate. Headline inflation rose at a year-over-year rate of 3.3% in May, down slightly from April's 3.4% pace. Meanwhile, core inflation slowed from 3.6% to 3.4%. Core personal consumption expenditures, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, slowed from 2.8% to 2.6%, still above the 2% target.
Portfolio Performance Review
Pharmaceuticals sector detracted. An underweight position relative to the index in Bausch Health (BHC), a specialty pharmaceutical company, was a main detractor. The bond rallied after its bondholders entered into a cooperation agreement in early May. However, we maintained our underweight, given concerns about the company's plans to spin out its eye care business and its liability management.
Specialty retail sector weighed on results. An underweight position in used car retailer Carvana (CVNA) relative to the benchmark detracted, as the company reported strong earnings and reaffirmed its outlook. Elsewhere, a position in medical supply distributor Owens & Minor (OMI) hindered results late in the quarter. Research suggested that select diabetes drugs may curb sleep apnea, affecting demand for the company's sleep apnea treatments.
Telecommunications bonds, energy allocation contributed. Positions in wireline providers Altice France and Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIIAY) and satellite provider Intelsat boosted results. Additionally, an overweight in the oil field equipment and services sector relative to the benchmark contributed. A position in plastics manufacturer Trinseo (TSE) also lifted performance, as our research indicated the broader sector benefited from an improving industry backdrop.
Portfolio Positioning
Yields remain attractive and should continue to drive returns. In our view, high-yield bonds continue to offer attractive yields and should drive total returns for the year.
Persisting macroeconomic uncertainties. Several key considerations remain for investors. These include whether the U.S. economy can remain stable, inflation can ease and Fed policy can normalize. However, we also believe the November presidential election remains another source of uncertainty and potential volatility, with implications for inflation and fiscal and monetary policy.
Easing inflation. We expect core inflation will continue to moderate toward the Fed's 2% target rate, which we think should allow the Fed to cut interest rates one or two times this year, with additional cuts to follow in 2025.
