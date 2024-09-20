Amazon Continues To Advance Down The Field As It Showcases Value Of Immersion
Summary
- Amazon's success in streaming live sports, particularly with the NFL's "Thursday Night Football," has set a profitable model for rivals to follow.
- Apple and Netflix have adjusted their strategies as a result, including Apple securing Major League Soccer and Super Bowl halftime rights, and Netflix acquiring WWE's 'Monday Night RAW.'
- Overall, streaming platforms must figure out where best to spend their money and how to pivot when rights get overly expensive or some other factor emerges.
- The high cost of sports rights necessitates strategic investments, with Amazon's approach serving as a comprehensive model for long-term success.
- Amazon's in-game integrations of e-commerce, analytics, and innovative broadcast feeds creates an immersive sports viewing experience which sets a new overall standard.
