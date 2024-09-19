American Century High Yield Municipal Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Class Qtr (%) 1 Year (%) 3 Year (%) 5 Year (%) 10 Year (%) Since Inception (%) Inception Date Gross Expense Ratio (%) Investor (MUTF:ABHYX) 1.41 6.28 -1.43 1.65 3.48 4.26 3/31/98 0.60 I 1.46 6.61 -1.23 1.86 3.69 4.53 3/1/10 0.40 S&P Municipal Bond 50% Investment Grade/50% High Yield Index 1.07 5.82 -0.44 2.02 3.58 - - - Click to enlarge Data presented reflects past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month end, please visit Mutual Fund & ETF Products | American Century Investments®. Investment return and share value will fluctuate, and redemption value may be more or less than original cost. Data assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. For information about other share classes available, please consult the prospectus. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives will be met. Dividends and yields represent past performance and there is no guarantee that they will continue to be paid. The gross expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating costs, expressed as a percentage of the fund's average net assets for a given time period. It is gross of any fee waivers or expense reimbursement. The net expense ratio is the expense ratio after the application of any waivers or reimbursement. This is the actual ratio that investors paid during the fund's most recent fiscal year. Please see the prospectus for more information. Returns or yields for the fund would have be lower if a portion of the management fee had not been waived. Review the semiannual or annual report for the most current information. Expense ratio is as of the fund's current prospectus. The I Class minimum investment amount is $5 million ($3 million for endowments and foundations) per fund. Periods greater than one year have been annualized. You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained at americancentury.com, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing. The opinions expressed are those of the portfolio investment team and are no guarantee of the future performance of any American Century Investments portfolio. Statements regarding specific holdings represent personal views and compensation has not been received in connection with such views. This information is for an educational purpose only and is not intended to serve as investment advice. The information is not intended as a personalized recommendation or fiduciary advice and should not be relied upon for investment, accounting, legal or tax advice. Interest rate changes are among the most significant factors affecting bond return. Generally, as interest rates rise, the value of the securities held in the fund will decline. The opposite is true when interest rates decline. The letter ratings indicate the credit worthiness of the underlying bonds in the portfolio and generally range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest). The lower-rated securities in which the fund invests are subject to greater default and liquidity risk, because the issuers of high-yield securities are more sensitive to real or perceived economic changes. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives will be met. Fund shares are not guaranteed by the U.S. government. Investment income may be subject to certain state and local taxes and, depending on your tax status, the federal alternative minimum tax. Capital gains are not exempt from federal income tax. The S&P Municipal Bond 50% Investment Grade/50% High Yield Index consists of bonds from the S&P Municipal Bond Investment Grade Index & S&P Municipal Bond High Yield ex Puerto Rico Index. The S&P Municipal Bond 50% Investment Grade/50% High Yield Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by American Century Investments. ©2024 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. Inc, and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC's indices please visit www.spdji.com. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third-party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third-party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein. IN-FLY-97567American Century Investments Services, Inc., Distributor©2024 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Non-FDIC Insured May Lose Value No Bank Guarantee