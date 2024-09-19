Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Constantine Theophylactou as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
TD: It's All In The Long Game
Summary
- TD Bank is confident in resolving its AML fines by year-end, with strong financials and remediation steps indicating a promising long-term outlook.
- Q3 2024 results show stable adjusted earnings and a 10% YoY revenue increase, despite a slight decrease in net income and EPS.
- TD is addressing AML issues by enhancing leadership, procedures, training, and technology, and has set aside US$2.6 billion for anticipated fines.
- Selling $40.5 million worth of Schwab shares to cover fines, TD remains undervalued and a solid long-term investment despite short-term challenges.
