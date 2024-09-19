McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is doubling down on its value meal promotion. The $5 meal deal was an apparent success to draw in cost-conscious consumers as inflation, while slowing, remains uncomfortably high for households. The team at Goldman Sachs recently put out
McDonald's: $5 Meal Deal A Bargain, But Shares Fully Priced
Summary
- McDonald's value meal promotion extension aims to attract cost-conscious consumers, leveraging its mobile app's success.
- Despite a recent earnings miss, McDonald's management provided solid guidance, with expectations of mid-to-high 40% operating margins and a 90% free cash flow conversion rate.
- I see shares as being fully valued with technical resistance at $300, and while it deserves a premium valuation, its EPS growth potential is modest, cementing my hold rating.
- Key risks include weaker global macro conditions, higher inflation, a stronger US dollar, and competition from other fast-food chains and weight loss drugs.
