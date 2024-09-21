Carlyle Secured Lending: Baby Bonds Offer 5.9% YTC For 15 Months

Sep. 21, 2024 10:40 AM ETCarlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD), CGBDL Stock
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Carlyle Secured Lending focuses on high-EBITDA middle market companies and offers a well-covered dividend of $0.47/share, with a robust Q2 performance.
  • CGBD's net investment income of $0.51/share covers the $0.40/share dividend, despite unrealized losses, which could be recouped as interest rates decline.
  • The merger with Carlyle Secured Lending III will increase assets to $2.5B, offering cost savings and reduced dilution through preferred stock conversion at NAV.
  • The 8.2% baby bond (CGBDL) faces call risk as interest rates decrease, but a 5.9% yield to call remains attractive (depending on tax regime).
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
Person earned money using mobile phone, freelancer work from home concept, money received screen and dollar in hands photo

Vlad Yushinov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) is a business development company focusing on middle market companies in the US with an EBITDA between $25M and $100M. As the median company EBITDA is approximately $82M, CGBD is for sure focusing on the higher end of that

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.96K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGBDL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a small long position in CGBDL and may increase the size of this position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CGBD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGBD
--
CGBDL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News