HighPeak Energy: A Low-Cost Producer

The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Today, we circle back to HighPeak Energy after it posted solid Q2 results, beating earnings expectations, and has become a low-cost E&P concern.
  • The company increased its FY2024 production guidance and continues to prioritize debt reduction and opportunistic share buybacks, supported by positive free cash flow.
  • In the paragraphs below, we highlight on why HighPeak Energy seems a good E&P stock to accumulate over time on dips in the market.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Today, we're going to revisit HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK), a name I have not profiled since early in 2023. The company recently posted its second quarter results and boosted forward guidance a bit. Some analyst firms have also chimed in positively

Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Our model portfolio has more than doubled the return of its benchmark, the Russell 2000, since its launch.  To join our community and gain access to our market beating returns, just click on our logo below.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum
8.89K Followers

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HPK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HPK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HPK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HPK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News