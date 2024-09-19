Altair Engineering: Rating Downgrade As Near-Term Upside Is Limited

Summary

  • I am downgrading Altair Engineering Inc. from buy to hold due to its current valuation, which has caught up to my price target of $91.
  • While ALTR's fundamentals and long-term outlook remain strong, its near-term growth potential appears limited.
  • ALTR's relative valuation compared to peers is less attractive, and I see little evidence of meaningful growth acceleration despite recent acquisitions.
  • Although margin expansion could justify a higher multiple, the current premium in forward P/E suggests this potential is already factored into the valuation.

Investment summary

My previous investment thought on Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) (published on 13th March) was a buy rating because I was positive on the changes made to its go-to-market [GTM] strategy and recent

I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

