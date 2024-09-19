Shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), one of the leading companies in electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), recently tumbled after an impressive rally in 2023. In our last research article on the company, we explained why we were
Archer Aviation: The Bottoming Out Process Has Begun
Summary
- Archer Aviation's stock plummeted 52.56% after a 2023 rally; our valuation model now suggests it is slightly undervalued, with potential buying opportunities.
- Key developments include a partnership with Stellantis for production scaling and significant regulatory milestones, including military airworthiness and Part 135 certification.
- Future prospects hinge on competitive unit economics and scaling production to 650 eVTOLs by 2028, with cash flow profitability expected by 2027.
- Archer's fair value is estimated at $3.55, with shares trading at a 13.75% discount; significant risks include achieving FAA Type Certification.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.