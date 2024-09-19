For most companies, September 19th ended up being a fantastic day. This is because market indices jumped following news the day prior that the Federal Reserve was cutting interest rates for the first time since 2020. Unfortunately, not every

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!