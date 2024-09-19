Reysaş Logistics: A Way To Capitalize On Freight Hub Development In Turkey

Summary

  • Reysaş Logistics has shown a 50% gain, outperforming the S&P 500's 19%, and is currently undervalued by around 23% based on EV/EBITDA metrics.
  • Challenges include poor investor relations website functionality and liquidity issues on OTC markets, but higher liquidity is available on Borsa Istanbul.
  • Currency fluctuations and inflation in Turkey pose risks, but Reysaş's dollar/euro-denominated contracts offer some protection against Turkish Lira depreciation.
  • With Turkey's strategic location and increasing transit income goals, Reysaş Logistics is well-positioned for growth, justifying a buy rating with a price target of $1.82.
Truck carrying forty-foot container leaving port terminal with ship and quay crane on the background. Seaport operation activities, container shipping, and logistics.

Kosal Hor

Reysaş Logistics (OTC:RYSKF) has been part of my coverage since December and the stock has performed reasonably well, gaining nearly 50% compared to a 19% appreciation for the S&P 500. Since my last report in May of this year, the

