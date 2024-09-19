iPower Inc. (IPW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call September 19, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lawrence Tan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Vassily - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Fortune - ROTH Capital Partners

Thierry Wuilloud - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss iPower's Financial Results for its Fourth Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Ended June 30, 2024.

Joining us today are iPower's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Laurence Tan; and the Company's CFO, Mr. Kevin Vassily. Mr. Vassily, please go ahead.

Kevin Vassily

Thanks, Josh. Good afternoon, everyone. By now, everyone should have access to our fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings press release, which was issued earlier today at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Releases available in the Investor Relations section of our website at meetipower.com as well. This call will also be available for a webcast replay on our website. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.

Before I introduce Lawrence, I'd like to remind listeners that certain comments made on this conference call and webcast are considered forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, state of the economy and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements.

These