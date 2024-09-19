Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY)(OTCQX:IFNNF) is a leading global provider of semiconductor solutions crucial for boosting the inextricably linked secular trends of digitalization and decarbonization. The company is focused on four main areas: 1) Semiconductors for
Infineon Technologies: We Double Down
Summary
- Infineon faces challenging market conditions but shows resilience with a 9.5% Q3 sales decline, outperforming peers' drop.
- Despite missing Q3 forecasts, Infineon improved its gross margin.
- We remain positive on Infineon due to market share gains, and resilient pricing.
- Solid balance sheet and supportive valuation compared to peers make Infineon a strong buy.
