The stock market is rallying to new all-time highs after the Fed's decision to cut its benchmark rates by 50bps, but rather than becoming a cause for celebration, I treat this new rally as a reminder to be cautious. For me, it's
Dutch Bros: With Raised Guidance, Buy The Dip
Summary
- Dutch Bros, a fast-growing coffee operator, is a compelling buy-the-dip opportunity despite recent underperformance and Q2 results, with strong long-term growth potential.
- The company's same store sales growth in Q2 topped 4%, while rival Starbucks declined -3%.
- Non-coffee menu items like boba and energy drinks are helping to supercharge the company's success and take share from its rivals.
- With raised revenue and EBITDA guidance, Dutch Bros is poised for continued growth, making it an attractive investment at current share prices.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BROS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.