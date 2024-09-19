The announcement of the $5bn share repurchase plan by U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Sep 12 and the Fed’s dovish surprise in its meeting on Sep 18 have given strong buy signals for USB’s stock, in my view. USB’s stock has performed
U.S. Bancorp: Share Repurchase Plan, Dovish Fed Give Compelling Arguments To Buy
Summary
- U.S. Bancorp set to increase the share of income distributed to shareholders to around 75%.
- USB's net interest income might be near an inflection point, as it grew by 0.9% q/q in Q2.
- Rate cuts could actually be a tailwind for net interest income in the short term.
- A recent regulatory proposal by the Fed seems to appease banks, but risks still loom.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.