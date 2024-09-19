“Globalization” may have defined world trade for 35 years, but it is words like reshoring , near-shoring, friend-shoring, and re-industrialization that are quietly entering the parlance and becoming the more operative terms in US policy circles.

Sean Daly writes on ETFs, biotech and FINTECH solutions in the banking space. He teaches international finance and financial risk management at Pace University and was a visiting lecturer at Princeton University from 2005 to 2009. He was educated at Columbia University. He has also written extensively on real estate and economic development, exploring issues as diverse as Chinese urbanization, CMI multilateral currency swap arrangements, energy geopolitics, and Asia's sovereign wealth funds. Global strategy and private equity background. Equity Approach: long/short, event-driven, with a focus on small cap biotech and the emerging markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PSCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.