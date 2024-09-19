Earnings of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will likely drop this year, partly because of margin pressure. The earnings will likely recover next year as subdued loan growth will counter the pressure on the margin. Overall, I’m expecting the earnings to drop
First Commonwealth Financial: Downgrading To Hold And Reducing The Earnings Estimate
Summary
- Interest rate cuts will boost residential mortgage loans, which will, in turn, lift total loan growth.
- The net interest margin will likely shrink due to interest rate cuts, promotional rates on time deposits, and the ending of purchase accounting accretion.
- I’ve reduced the earnings estimate for 2024 to $1.48 as I’ve reduced my loan growth estimate following the first half’s disappointing performance.
- The December 2024 target price is close to the current stock price. Further, FCF is offering a dividend yield of 3.0%.
