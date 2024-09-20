Peloton's Rebound Ride - Time To Hop Back On
- Peloton's stock jumped 34% after Q4 FY24 earnings release, but remains down 27% year-to-date.
- Management expects $75 million in free cash flow for FY2025 through a $2 billion cost-cutting plan and aims for $200–250 million in EBITDA.
- The company's subscription revenue is three times greater than its closest competitor, Apple Fitness.
- PTON's customer base is primarily high-income (77% earn over $100,000 annually).
- The company plans to release new products, including Peloton Strength+, a personalization plan, and a Zwift-style cycling game, to attract more users and grow its user base.
