Nike: College Sports Driving The Turnaround
Summary
- Nike shares have dropped significantly since 2021 due to a shift to online sales and increased competition, but college endorsements offer a path to recovery.
- NIL deals with college athletes and pros can rejuvenate Nike's brand, similar to the impact of Michael Jordan's endorsement in the 1980s.
- While Nike's turnaround will take time, strong long-term profitability metrics and growth potential in China suggest a buy rating.
- Despite risks, early signs indicate that the brand endorsement strategy is working, offering unique upside for investors.
